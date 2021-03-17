RdC: 57 percettori indebiti di reddito di cittadinanza scoperti dai Carabinieri

Attraverso indagini mirate e incrocio di banche dati, nei primi mesi del 2021 i Carabinieri del Nucleo Ispettorato del Lavoro di Lecce e del locale Comando Provinciale hanno individuato e segnalato 57 persone sottoposte a misure restrittive, che percepivano indebitamente il reddito di cittadinanza per decine di migliaia di euro.

