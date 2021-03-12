SUPERENALOTTO, ADRANO IN FESTA: CENTRATO UN DOPPIO “5”

La Sicilia esulta grazie al SuperEnalotto: nel concorso di giovedì 11 marzo, infatti, è stato centrato un doppio “5” da 21.945,56 ciascuno. La vincita è stata registrata nel tabacchi di via Spampinato 13 ad Adrano, in provincia di Catania. Nel frattempo il Jackpot è arrivato a quota 121 milioni di euro che saranno messi in palio nel prossimo concorso. L’ultima sestina vincente è arrivata il 7 luglio scorso, con i 59,4 milioni di euro finiti a Sassari, mentre in Sicilia, riferisce Agipronews, il “6” manca da aprile 2018, quando furono vinti 130 milioni a Caltanissetta.
