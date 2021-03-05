Royal Baby, Harry e Meghan di nuovo in dolce attesa: per i bookmaker si chiamerà Diana

5 Marzo 2021 | Filed under: Notizie brevi - Comunicati Stampa | Posted by:

ROMA – Harry d’Inghilterra e Meghan Markle stanno aspettando il secondo figlio. Solamente a febbraio è stata annunciata la gravidanza, ma i bookmaker internazionali si sono già scatenati sul nome del nuovo Royal Baby. In cima alla lista c’è ’Diana’, che paga 9 volte la posta giocata secondo i bookmaker internazionali. Tra le scelte più probabili , riporta agipronews,spiccano ’Thomas’ e ’Albert’ a 13,00, oltre ad ’Edward’ e ’Alice’ a 15,00. Una previsione complicata soprattutto perché non si conosce ancora il sesso del nuovo figlio. L’attesa cresce: chi ci sarà dopo il primogenito Archie?

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

CAPTCHA

*