Palamara annuncia l’uscita del nuovo libro “Il Sistemone”

3 Marzo 2021

A seguito della vendita di oltre 300.000 copie del libro-intervista “Il Sistema”, definito un libro pornografico, l’ex presidente dell’Anm annuncia, su satirnews2021, l’imminente uscita de “Il Sistemone, tutto quello che il trojan non disse di quella sera”.

Preoccupate le mogli italiane che si sono già rivolte agli avvocati per citare in giudizio l’autore a causa del calo di prestazioni sessuali dei mariti, affetti da goduria compulsiva, al di fuori del letto coniugale, da quando è stato messo in vendita il primo libro di Palamara…

