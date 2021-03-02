Sanremo 2021, Nuove proposte: Davide Shorty favorito, Folcast e Gaudiano inseguono in quota

2 Marzo 2021

ROMA – Da X-Factor a Sanremo, Davide Shorty conquista i bookmaker: per gli analisti di Stanleybet.it, il giovane cantante è favorito per la vittoria nella categoria “Nuove proposte” a 3 volte la scommessa, con Folcast (pseudonimo di Daniele Folcarelli) e Gaudiano che inseguono a 4,00, insieme al cantautore romano Wrongonyou. Si sale a 6,00 per i Dellai – i gemelli Luca e Matteo – con la napoletana Greta Zuccoli a 8,00. Chiudono a 9,00 la diciottenne forlivese Elena Faggi e il romano Avincola.

