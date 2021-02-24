Ricercato in Germania per rapina e lesioni, arrestato a Nepi

I Carabinieri della Stazione di Nepi hanno arrestato un pregiudicato di origini sarde, ma da tempo residente a Nepi, che era ricercato poiché colpito da mandato di arresto europeo; l’ uomo che era ricercato in Germania per rapina, è stato localizzato a Nepi dai Carabinieri della Stazione in collaborazione con l’ ufficio SIRENE, ed immediatamente dichiarato in arresto; dopo essere stato prima condotto in caserma per le formalità previste è stato successivamente condotto nel carcere di Frosinone
.
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.