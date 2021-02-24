Ricercato in Germania per rapina e lesioni, arrestato a Nepi

I Carabinieri della Stazione di Nepi hanno arrestato un pregiudicato di origini sarde, ma da tempo residente a Nepi, che era ricercato poiché colpito da mandato di arresto europeo; l’ uomo che era ricercato in Germania per rapina, è stato localizzato a Nepi dai Carabinieri della Stazione in collaborazione con l’ ufficio SIRENE, ed immediatamente dichiarato in arresto; dopo essere stato prima condotto in caserma per le formalità previste è stato successivamente condotto nel carcere di Frosinone

.