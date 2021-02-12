Sicilia – Antimafia. “D’Urso convocato per chiarire dichiarazioni su Fondo alle Cayman”

La commissione Regionale antimafia ascolterà, nei prossimi giorni ,l’ingegnere Salvatore D’Urso, ex Direttore Regionale ed attuale responsabile della struttura regionale di coordinamento del contrasto al Covid.”L’Audizione si rende indispensabile – spiega il Presidente Fava – a seguito delle dichiarazioni rilasciate dall’ingegnere D’Urso sui pagamenti milionari per affitti di immobili effettuati dalla Regione verso un fondo immobiliare con sede nelle Isole Cayman.”
