“Fenomenologie del pregiudizio tra passato e presente”

“Fenomenologie del pregiudizio tra passato e presente”. Su questo importante tema, Alteritas-Interazione tra i popoli di Verona e Edizioni di storia presentano il 17 febbraio una tavola rotonda che si annuncia molto feconda. Partecipano la linguista storica Simona Marchesini, l’Antropologa Annalisa Di Nuzzo, lo storico delle civilizzazioni Carlo Ruta e l’epistemologo Giuseppe Varnier. L’incontro sarà in diretta zoom e facebook.

