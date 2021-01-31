VECCHIO SENATORE A CHI ?

La polemica Sciascia- Guttuso- PCI a proposito del caso Moro- un libro di Fabrizio Catalano
di Agostino Spataro
In queste pagine de “Il tenace concetto” Fabrizio Catalano (nipote di L. Sciascia) fa riferimento a un mio scritto sui rapporti Sciascia- Guttuso- Pci che, grosso modo, condivido. Tranne per quell’epiteto di “vecchio senatore”: poiché senatore non fui e non mi sento ancora “vecchio” anche se lo sono. Sto celiando, ovviamente. Auguri al signor Catalano per il suo libro.
