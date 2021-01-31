VECCHIO SENATORE A CHI ?

La polemica Sciascia- Guttuso- PCI a proposito del caso Moro- un libro di Fabrizio Catalano

di Agostino Spataro

In queste pagine de “Il tenace concetto” Fabrizio Catalano (nipote di L. Sciascia) fa riferimento a un mio scritto sui rapporti Sciascia- Guttuso- Pci che, grosso modo, condivido. Tranne per quell’epiteto di “vecchio senatore”: poiché senatore non fui e non mi sento ancora “vecchio” anche se lo sono. Sto celiando, ovviamente. Auguri al signor Catalano per il suo libro.

BOOKS.GOOGLE.IT

Il tenace concetto

Il volume, realizzato per il centenario della nascita di Leonardo Sciascia, ne indaga l’attualità delle opere insieme all’esempio della vita, nella consapevolezza che il grande scrittore siciliano ci lascia un patrimonio letterario che rappresenta una vanga affilata capace di dissodare la zolla del…