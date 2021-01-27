GOVERNO, RISTORI \ CASTELLI, “M5S CON CONTE. A LAVORO PER DEFINIRE INTERVENTI SU CARTELLE E RISTORI”

27 Gennaio 2021 | Filed under: Politica | Posted by:

Roma – “Sono giornate lunghissime e intense.

Serve dare al Paese, velocemente, un Governo nella pienezza delle funzioni. E il MoVimento 5 Stelle è tutto compatto attorno al Presidente Conte.

Ma a pagare questa ingiustificata crisi politica non possono essere i cittadini.

Per questo, al MEF, stiamo lavorando per definire gli interventi sulle cartelle esattoriali e i ristori alle aziende che sono state penalizzate dalla pandemia. Vi aggiorno”.

Lo scrive, sui social, il Vice Ministro dell’Economia e delle Finanze, Laura Castelli.

Condividi sui social

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

CAPTCHA

*