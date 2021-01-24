B20, Mancuso (FI): “Complimenti a Caccamo, sua esperienza sarà utile per proposte al G20”

Palermo, 24/01/2021: “La nomina dell’imprenditoria ed esponente nisseno di Sicindustria, Gianfranco Caccamo, al prossimo B20, darà lustro a Gela ma certamente anche a tutto il territorio. Il ruolo che lui ed altri imprenditori – in rappresentanza di una comunità che conta oltre 6,5 milioni d’imprese – sono chiamati a svolgere sarà cruciale per presentare al prossimo G20 un documento economico che possa realmente riaccendere il motori dell’economia globale, ingolfato anche a causa di questa Pandemia. Per tale motivo, mi congratulo con Caccamo, con l’augurio di potere offrire nel campo a lui più congeniale, la sostenibilità, un contributo determinante”. Così afferma il deputato regionale di Forza Italia, on. Michele Mancuso.