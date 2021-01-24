B20, Mancuso (FI): “Complimenti a Caccamo, sua esperienza sarà utile per proposte al G20”

Palermo, 24/01/2021: “La nomina dell’imprenditoria ed esponente nisseno di Sicindustria, Gianfranco Caccamo, al prossimo B20, darà lustro a Gela ma certamente anche a tutto il territorio. Il ruolo che lui ed altri imprenditori – in rappresentanza di una comunità che conta oltre 6,5 milioni d’imprese – sono chiamati a svolgere sarà cruciale per presentare al prossimo G20 un documento economico che possa realmente riaccendere il motori dell’economia globale, ingolfato anche a causa di questa Pandemia. Per tale motivo, mi congratulo con Caccamo, con l’augurio di potere offrire nel campo a lui più congeniale, la sostenibilità, un contributo determinante”. Così afferma il deputato regionale di Forza Italia, on. Michele Mancuso.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.