B20, Mancuso (FI): “Complimenti a Caccamo, sua esperienza sarà utile per proposte al G20”

24 Gennaio 2021 | Filed under: Politica | Posted by:

Palermo, 24/01/2021: “La nomina dell’imprenditoria ed esponente nisseno di Sicindustria, Gianfranco Caccamo, al prossimo B20, darà lustro a Gela ma certamente anche a tutto il territorio. Il ruolo che lui ed altri imprenditori –  in rappresentanza di una comunità che conta oltre 6,5 milioni d’imprese –  sono chiamati a svolgere sarà cruciale per presentare al prossimo G20 un documento economico che possa realmente riaccendere il motori dell’economia globale, ingolfato anche a causa di questa Pandemia. Per tale motivo, mi congratulo con Caccamo, con l’augurio di potere offrire nel campo a lui più congeniale, la sostenibilità, un contributo determinante”. Così afferma il deputato regionale di Forza Italia, on. Michele Mancuso.

Condividi sui social

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

CAPTCHA

*