“SCORIE RADIOATTIVE IN SICILIA: NEL 1987 ANCHE L’ON: SERGIO MATTARELLA FU CONTRARIO”, nota di on. Agostino Spataro

Tale problema si pose anche nel 1987. Reagimmo con forza e con argomentate motivazioni. Il 3 marzo 1987 un nutrito gruppo di deputati siciliani, appartenenti a diversi partiti, presentammo alla Camera (primo firmatario l’on. Sergio MATTARELLA, attuale Presidente della Repubblica) la seguente interrogazione per impedire l’attuazione del progetto di stoccare scorie radioattive nella miniera di Pasquasia (Enna). Dal sottostante sito “camera.it” si possono rilevare l’oggetto descrittivo della interrogazione (il testo é allegato a parte ) e la lista dei deputarti firmatari : “INTERROGAZIONE A RISPOSTA ORALE 3/03348 presentata da MATTARELLA (DC) in data 19870303 http://dati.camera.it/ocd/aic.rdf/aic3_03348_9

“PER UN INTERVENTO VOLTO AD ASSICURARE CHE NON AVRANNO ALCUN SEGUITO LE IPOTESI DI UBICAZIONE NELLA MINIERA DI PASQUASIA DEL COMUNE DI ENNA O IN ALTRA LOCALITA’ DELLA SICILIA DI UN DEPOSITO DI SCORIE RADIOATTIVE.”

L’IPOTESI FU BLOCCATA! Oggi, a 33 anni di distanza, si propongono QUATTRO NUOVI SITI IN SICILIA!

