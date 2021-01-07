Un arresto per omicidio preterintenzionale

I Carabinieri della Stazione di Vasanello hanno rintracciato ed arrestato un cittadino di origini nigeriane, perché era colpito da un ordine di arresto di 6 anni ed otto mesi da scontare in carcere per omicidio preterintenzionale; alla fine del 2017 fu coinvolto in un aggressione ad un uomo del viterbese che a seguito dell’ accaduto morì.

L’ uomo è stato tradotto nel carcere di Viterbo