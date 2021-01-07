Un arresto per omicidio preterintenzionale

I Carabinieri della Stazione di Vasanello hanno rintracciato ed arrestato un cittadino di origini nigeriane, perché era colpito da un ordine di arresto di 6 anni ed otto mesi da scontare in carcere per omicidio preterintenzionale; alla fine del 2017 fu coinvolto in un aggressione ad un uomo del viterbese che a seguito dell’ accaduto morì.
L’ uomo è stato tradotto nel carcere di Viterbo
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.