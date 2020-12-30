Sicilia – Governo regionale e quote rosa. Figuccia “Non conta ciò che è in mezzo alle gambe ma ciò che è in mezzo alle orecchie”

30 Dicembre 2020

“Assistiamo in queste ore ad una polemica del tutto sterile e pretestuosa sulla composizione del governo regionale e sulla presenza di donne nel Governo.Ciò che conta non è ciò che gli assessori hanno in mezzo alle gambe ma ciò che hanno in mezzo alle orecchie. E soprattutto come lo usano per il bene dei siciliani”
Lo ha dichiarato il deputato regionale della Lega Vincenzo Figuccia.

