Sicilia – Governo regionale e quote rosa. Figuccia “Non conta ciò che è in mezzo alle gambe ma ciò che è in mezzo alle orecchie”

“Assistiamo in queste ore ad una polemica del tutto sterile e pretestuosa sulla composizione del governo regionale e sulla presenza di donne nel Governo.Ciò che conta non è ciò che gli assessori hanno in mezzo alle gambe ma ciò che hanno in mezzo alle orecchie. E soprattutto come lo usano per il bene dei siciliani”

Lo ha dichiarato il deputato regionale della Lega Vincenzo Figuccia.