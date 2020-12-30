Sicilia – Assemblea Regionale. Lo Giudice Presidente del Gruppo Misto

L’onorevole Danilo Lo Giudice sarà dal primo gennaio il nuovo presidente del Gruppo Parlamentare Misto dell’Assemblea Regionale Siciliana.Lo hanno deciso i tre deputati del Gruppo (lo stesso Lo Giudice, Carmelo Pullara e Claudio Fava) nel corso dell’ultima assemblea.

