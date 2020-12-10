Giornalismo. Il Presidente Miccichè dispiaciuto per la scomparsa di Tony Zermo

10 Dicembre 2020

“Sono molto dispiaciuto per la scomparsa del giornalista Tony Zermo, storico inviato del quotidiano La Sicilia, una persona dal grande spessore umano e culturale. Alla famiglia, le mie condoglianze e quelle dell’Assemblea regionale siciliana”.

Così il presidente dell’Ars, Gianfranco Miccichè, ha commentato la morte del giornalista Tony Zermo.

