ANCHE LA SICILIA SOSTIENE LA 31° EDIZIONE DELLA MARATONA RAI DI FONDAZIONE TELETHON

A NATALE SCEGLI IL DONO DELLA GENEROSITÀ:

TORNA IL CUORE DI CIOCCOLATO TELETHON

PER LA RICERCA SCIENTIFICA

SULLE MALATTIE GENETICHE RARE

Quest’anno sarà possibile trovare il Cuore di cioccolato di Fondazione Telethon su Amazon.it per sostenere la ricerca scientifica sulle malattie genetiche rare, messa a dura prova nei mesi di emergenza legata al Coronavirus. Per conoscere le modalità per ricevere i cuori di cioccolato sul territorio inoltre basterà contattare il coordinatore della propria Provincia.