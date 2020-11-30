Sicilia – Ddl di Assenza per la coltivazione della canapa sativa domani in commissione III

30 Novembre 2020 | Filed under: Politica | Posted by:

Domani, martedì 1 dicembre 2020, alle ore 12.30, presso l’Archivio storico dell’Assemblea Regionale, si riunirà la IIICommissione Attività Produttive per discutere il Disegno di Legge n. 799 “Norme per sostenere la filiera agroindustriale della Cannabis sativa L.”, a firma di Giorgio Assenza. Interverranno, tramite collegamento web e nel rispetto delle misure di protezione anti Covid-19, Sergio Martines, Ceo Canapar, Paolo Guarnaccia, ricercatore presso il Dipartimento Agricoltura, Alimentazione e Ambiente dell’Università degli Studi di Catania, Giacomo Bulleri, consulente European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA), Ettore Pottino, presidente Confagricoltura Sicilia, Francesco Ferreri, presidente regionale Coldiretti Sicilia e Giovanna Castagna, presidente Cia Sicilia.  

Condividi sui social

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

CAPTCHA

*