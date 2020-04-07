Let’s dress Spain in blue and green – Vamos a vestir España de azul y verde

Let’s dress Spain in blue and green

April 8th is approaching. The same day in 1971, the First International Congress of the Gypsy People took place in London. the date on which the celebration of the International Congress of the Gypsy People is commemorated in London in April 1971. As many of you know, Devel (God) wanted to reward my youth efforts by making me the only Spanish gypsy who attended that conclave. The Congress was important, as we wanted to let society know about our existence, our problems, and above all, our illusions. Next year we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of that important event.

We would have liked this year to be the prologue to the great world gypsy festival that we will celebrate next year. However, the Covid19 crises won’t allow it t. We will all be locked in our houses, complying with the instructions given by the country’s authorities. That is what we have to do now: we have to be empathic and show solidarity for those who are working in the front line to stop the pandemic.

However, we ask ourselves: what can we do this year, since all the events that we have traditionally been celebrating on April 8th have been cancelled?

Many ideas have occurred to us and some will come together without leaving the house, but I dare to suggest the following.

We are going to dress Spain in blue and green

Yes, we are going to ask all Spaniards, gypsies and non-gypsies, to decorate their balconies on April 8th with the gypsy flag that is made up of two stripes of fabric of the same width. The one above is blue and the one below is green.

Let me tell you, since I was in the London Congress the day it was unanimously approved that this should be the flag of our people. Ourflag should not compete or displace any other. Colors blue and green have a meaning: Blue above to indicate that the sky is our roof and green below to show that the green of the fields is our floor.

Don’t you think that this flag contains a wonderful message of life? A time when misunderstood modernity puts ancient traditions of family values in a corner we are here to remind you that coexistence is possible.

Don’t you think it would be great if borders disappeared and that the only barriers that existed to separate one country from another were only the height of the mountains or the waters of the rivers?

Gypsies, before Europeans and long before Americans, discovered the supreme, intangible value that universal citizenship represents. On December 10th, 1948, the General Assembly of the United Nations approved the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. For the first time in history, the basic civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of those were supposed to be guaranteed

April 8th, when history changed

On April 8th 1971 the miracle occurred and since then we managed to get the United Nations to grant us a statute of universal recognition as a Non-Governmental Cultural Minority. Jarko Jovanovic, a Yugoslav gypsy, composed that day, accompanied by his balalaika, the Gelem, Gelem, our international anthem. We also requested and were able to obtain compensation from the German government for those gypsies who died in concetration camps during the Nazi period.

The economical compensation was used for educational programs for the descendents of those European Roma victims. The London Congress also allowed the recovery of our ancient language, Rromano, a language of Sanskrit origin that we still speak today, with more or less fluency. More than 14 million gypsies still use Romanó, a language that has its own department in the René Descartes University in Paris. Its director is Marcel Courthiade, a French gypsy who was born in Albania in 1953. He works as a professor at the university’s Institute of Oriental Languages and Cultures.

Let’s make gypsy flags

It is very easy. Get one meter of blue cloth and another meter of green cloth and sew them. That’s it, easy. We have distributed thousands of Gypsy Flags since the Romani Union arranged with a Catalan textile factory, more than thirty years ago, to manufacture thousands of flags. Today, it is relatively easy to get a flag or several in different establishments in Spain. I myself have bought many of them and they are cheap If, due to circumstances, you cannot find them, you can always make your own. Oh!, And if you don’t have the red wheel of the car in the middle, nothing happens! The flag without the wheel has the same meaning. When this horrible pandemic passes, come to our offices and ask us for one and we will make our best efforts to provide you one or as many as you need.

On April 8th, as it has happened for several years, most of the town councils throughout Spain will have the the blue and green on its facade. In the buildings of the autonomous parliaments it will also be present in a place of honor. At this time, and one more time in history, some racist people say the gypsies have brought the coronavirus. What a nonsense! We ask, once more time, for solidarity and affection. Since we are not able to hug or friends and family this time on this special date, let’s dress Spain in blue and green.

Juan de Dios Ramírez-Heredia Montoya

Lawyer and journalist

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Vamos a vestir España de azul y verde

Se acerca el día 8 de abril, fecha en la que en todo el mundo se conmemora la celebración en Londres, en abril de 1971, del mítico Congreso Internacional del Pueblo Gitano.

Como muchos sabéis Devel (Dios) quiso premiar mis esfuerzos de juventud haciendo que yo fuera el único gitano español que asistiera a aquel cónclave que supuso un aldabonazo a la sociedad mundial para advertirles de nuestra existencia, de nuestros problemas y sobre todo de nuestras ilusiones. El año que viene celebraremos el 50 aniversario de aquel trascendental acontecimiento.

A nosotros nos habría gustado que este año fuera el prólogo de la gran fiesta gitana mundial que celebraremos el año que viene. Pero el maldito coronavirus no nos deja hacerlo. Estaremos todos encerrados en nuestras casas cumpliendo con las indicaciones que nos dan las autoridades del país. Así es y así debemos hacerlo dando ejemplo de civismo y solidaridad con el resto de nuestros conciudadanos.

Pero, nos preguntamos, ¿qué podemos hacer este año, ya que han quedado suspendidos todos los actos que tradicionalmente venimos celebrando el día 8 de abril?

Ideas se nos han ocurrido muchas y algunas cuajarán sin necesidad de salir de casa, pero yo me atrevo a sugerir lo siguiente.

Vamos a vestir España de azul y verde

Sí, vamos a pedir a todos los españoles, gitanos y no gitanos, que el día ocho de abril adornen sus balcones con la bandera gitana que está formada por dos franjas de tela del mismo ancho. La de arriba azul y la de abajo verde.

Dejadme que os cuente, porque yo estaba en el Congreso de Londres el día que se aprobó por unanimidad que esa debería ser la bandera de nuestro pueblo. Así lo votamos los representantes de los 29 países presentes en la reunión. Una bandera que no debía competir ni desplazar a la el país donde vivíamos porque la azul y verde encerraba un significado que, siendo profundamente gitano, lo podían hacer propio todos los ciudadanos y ciudadanas libres del mundo. Azul arriba para señalar que ese es nuestro único techo y verde abajo para dejar constancia de que el verde de los campos es nuestro único suelo.

¿No os parece que esa bandera encierra un maravilloso mensaje de vida, en unos momentos en que la modernidad mal entendida arrincona tradiciones milenarias de valores familiares donde los padres, y sobre todo los abuelos, representan la autoridad que hace posible la convivencia sin sobresaltos?

¿No creéis que sería fantástico que desaparecieran las fronteras y que las únicas barreras que existieran para separar a un país de otro no fueran más que la altura de las montañas o las aguas de los ríos?

Los gitanos, antes que los europeos y mucho antes que los americanos, descubrimos el valor supremo, intangible que representa la ciudadanía universal. El día 10 de diciembre de 1948 la Asamblea General de las Naciones unidas aprobó la Declaración Universal de Derechos Humanos en la que, por primera vez en la historia, se establecen claramente los derechos civiles, políticos, económicos, sociales y culturales básicos de los que todos los seres humanos deben gozar.

El 8 de abril, plataforma de lanzamiento

El 8 de abril de 1971 se produjo el milagro y desde entonces logramos que las Naciones Unidas nos otorgara un Estatuto de reconocimiento universal como Minoría Cultural no Gubernamental. Y Jarko Jovanovic, gitano yugoslavo, compuso aquel día, acompañándose de una balalaika, el Gelem, Gelem, nuestro himno internacional. Igualmente solicitamos y logramos que el gobierno alemán concediera una indemnización por las victimas causadas en los campos de concentración. Indemnización que debía emplearse en programas educativos de los niños gitanos europeos descendientes de aquellas víctimas. El Congreso de Londres supuso también la recuperación de nuestro milenario idioma, el rromanó, lengua de origen sánscrito que hoy hablamos, con mayor o menor fluidez, más de 14 millones de gitanos y gitanas en el mundo y que tiene su Academia de la Lengua en la Universidad René Descartes de París. Su director es Marcel Courthiade, gitano francés, aunque nacido en Albania en 1953, profesor del Instituto de idiomas y culturas orientales de la propia universidad.

Vamos a fabricar banderas gitanas

Hacerlo es muy fácil. Cojan un metro de tela azul y otro metro de tela verde y cósanlos. Y ya está. Es muy fácil. Nosotros hemos repartido miles de Banderas gitanas desde que la Unión Romaní concertó con una fábrica textil catalana, hace más de treinta años, la fabricación de muchos miles de banderas. Hasta que se agotaron. Hoy es relativamente fácil conseguir una bandera o varias en los establecimientos que los chinos tienen en todas las ciudades de España. Yo mismo he comprado muchas en esos establecimientos. Son muy baratas. Y si no las encuentran, por favor, fabríquenlas ustedes. ¡Ah, y si no tiene la rueda roja del carro en medio, no pasa nada! La bandera sin rueda sigue siendo la misma. Y cuando pase esta horrorosa pandemia y podamos salir a la calle, usted puede pedirnos una bien terminada y trataremos de conseguírsela.

El día 8 de abril, como cada año, en gran parte de los ayuntamientos de toda España, lucirá en su fachada la azul y verde. En los Parlamentos autonómicos también estará presente en un sitio de honor. Pero esta vez, cuando estamos recibiendo tantos ataques racistas de gente sin alma que nos culpan a los gitanos de haber traído el coronavirus, ¡que barbaridad!, os pedimos un gesto de solidaridad y de afecto. El día 8, entre todos, gitanos y no gitanos, ya que no podremos darnos un abrazo, al menos vamos a vestir España de azul y verde.

Juan de Dios Ramírez-Heredia Montoya

Abogado y periodista