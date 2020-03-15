Coronavirus/ Poland border traffic, trade

Il governo polacco ha attivato il sito in lingua inglese gov.pl/coronavirus dove si trovano tutte le informazioni relative alla situazione epidemiologica in Polonia, sulle misure prese dalle autorità polacche a partire da domenica 15 marzo, relative all’emergenza epidemiologica legata al COVID 19, comprese quelle riguardanti la mobilitò (sezione TRAVEL) e limitazioni introdotte e vigenti sul territorio della Polonia, tra cui quelle che riguardano il funzionamento del commercio o dei locali gastronomici (sezione TEMPORARY LIMITATIONS).
Il governo insieme alle Linee aeree polacche LOT ha inoltre predisposto un piano di rientro per i cittadini polacchi e i loro familiari che si trovano attualmente all’estero, che vogliono rientrare in patria e non ne hanno la possibilità. I cittadini che necessitano di aiuto per il rimpatrio devono registrarsi e fare domanda sul sito LOTdoDomu.com
Coronavirus – border traffic, trade
– From Sunday, 15 March we are temporarily reintroducing border control for a period of 10 days,
– Poles returning to the country must undergo a 14-day home quarantine,
– we are not closing food shops; banks and service outlets remain open,
– we are introducing restrictions on the operation of shopping centres,
* grocery stores, drugstores, pharmacies and launderettes remain open in
these centres,
– we are introducing a ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people,
– restaurants, bars and cafes will only be available for takeouts and delivery.
– in 2019, we were not only one of the largest food producers in the EU, but
also its exporter.
– We are taking the fight to the disinformation epidemic. Reliable information is published on government websites.
BORDERS
– after crossing the border, Polish citizens will be medically examined and directed to a 14-day home quarantine,
* we will not leave any citizen in need. These people will be looked after by the sanitary services.
* We will maintain charters by which Poles will be able to return to their homeland. We have committed the Polish Airlines LOT to full readiness and cooperation with the services.
– people from border areas who live in Poland but work every day in a neighbouring country and who cross the border regularly,
– foreigners who live in a neighbouring country but work in Poland and cross the border regularly,
– professional drivers of freight and passenger transport carrying out their duties.
– It is the only responsible decision.
– We are aware that the virus came to us from abroad.
– spouses of Polish citizens,
– children of Polish citizens,
– people with a Pole’s Card,
– people who have the right of permanent or temporary residence in Poland or
a work permit,
– diplomats,
– foreigners who operate a means of transport for the carriage of goods.
– Poles can be calm about supplies in stores.
– We are closing the door on danger and thus protecting Polish citizens.
– We are limiting the inflow of foreigners to Poland, but we are not closing towns or cities.
– There is no need to surround any place with a sanitary cordon at this time – the situation does not require it.
SHOPS
– After 14 days, the Ministry of Health will analyse the possibility of repealing the regulation if the situation improves.
– textile and clothing products,
– footwear and leather products,
– furniture and lighting equipment,
– radio and television equipment and household appliances,
– stationery and book items;
and DIY stores located on their premises, as well as all entertainment and catering outlets.
– all shops (including, for example, DIY stores), banks and service outlets – regardless of what they sell and where they are – they remain open.
– Thanks to the hard work of shop owners and suppliers, Poles feel safe.
GASTRONOMY
– restaurants, bars and cafes will be able to provide their services only in the form of “takeouts” or “for delivery”.
PUBLIC GATHERINGS
– After 14 days, the Ministry of Health will examine the possibility of repealing the regulation if the situation improves.
– It concerns all places where people could gather and unnecessarily expose themselves and others, for example at public or religious ceremonies, demonstrations or marches.
Why are we doing this?
– According to experts, some Western countries were late in introducing measures by 1 to even 3 weeks.
– It is crucial to ensure a smooth outbreak. We want to avoid overloading the healthcare.
Official articles on these topics along with questions and answers are available on gov.pl/coronawirus